A woman wears a dress made of hundreds of face masks as she returns from a demonstration in Berlin on Saturday. Photo: AP
Europe heads towards new normal as final coronavirus curbs unwind

  • Germany will roll back rules in three stages, while Switzerland is scrapping almost all pandemic restrictions from Thursday
  • The shift is being helped by relatively high vaccination rates and milder symptoms caused by the Omicron variant

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:36am, 17 Feb, 2022

