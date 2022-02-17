A woman wears a dress made of hundreds of face masks as she returns from a demonstration in Berlin on Saturday. Photo: AP
Europe heads towards new normal as final coronavirus curbs unwind
- Germany will roll back rules in three stages, while Switzerland is scrapping almost all pandemic restrictions from Thursday
- The shift is being helped by relatively high vaccination rates and milder symptoms caused by the Omicron variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
