Parts of the police and justice complex, which will house a new jail and detention centre, are seen in Zurich, Switzerland in June. Photo: Keystone via AP
Volunteers jump at chance to test new Swiss jail
- Zurich corrections authorities have received 832 applications to join a trial run before the prison takes on actual inmates
- Participants will test the food, walk the yard, will not be allowed cellphones or electronic devices, and will get a ‘safe word’ for if they get cold feet
Topic | Switzerland
Parts of the police and justice complex, which will house a new jail and detention centre, are seen in Zurich, Switzerland in June. Photo: Keystone via AP