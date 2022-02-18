Parts of the police and justice complex, which will house a new jail and detention centre, are seen in Zurich, Switzerland in June. Photo: Keystone via AP
Parts of the police and justice complex, which will house a new jail and detention centre, are seen in Zurich, Switzerland in June. Photo: Keystone via AP
Switzerland
World /  Europe

Volunteers jump at chance to test new Swiss jail

  • Zurich corrections authorities have received 832 applications to join a trial run before the prison takes on actual inmates
  • Participants will test the food, walk the yard, will not be allowed cellphones or electronic devices, and will get a ‘safe word’ for if they get cold feet

Topic |   Switzerland
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:43am, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Parts of the police and justice complex, which will house a new jail and detention centre, are seen in Zurich, Switzerland in June. Photo: Keystone via AP
Parts of the police and justice complex, which will house a new jail and detention centre, are seen in Zurich, Switzerland in June. Photo: Keystone via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE