The Felicity Ace, which is drifting in the mid-Atlantic, carrying thousands of Volkswagen Group vehicles. Photo: Portuguese Navy
Burning cargo ship packed with hundreds of Porsches and Audis drifts in Atlantic
- Cargo ship carrying thousands of cars bound for the US caught fire on Wednesday
- The Volkswagen Group confirmed nearly 4,000 of its vehicles are on the ship
