Pedestrians struggle as they cross The Millennium Bridge, London, during Storm Eunice. Photo: AFP
Britain on Storm Red Alert: ‘danger to life’ Met Office said as 1 man is killed
- A man was fatally injured by a falling tree in Ireland while out working to clear debris caused by Storm Eunice
- Red warnings are rare but record winds of up to 122 miles per hour shredded buildings and brought public transport to a standstill
Topic | United Kingdom
