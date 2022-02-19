Britain’s Prince Harry speaks at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert in New York in September. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry feels unsafe bringing his children back to UK, court hears
- The US-based royal wants Archie, 2, and 8-month-old Lilibet to visit his home country, but the UK government is refusing them police protection, even if he pays
- The Duke of Sussex has a private security team, says but it doesn’t have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information
Topic | Royalty
Britain’s Prince Harry speaks at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert in New York in September. Photo: Reuters