French first lady Brigitte Macron delivers a speech during the closing of the Pieces Jaunes (Yellow Coins) fundraising operation in Nice on February 4. Photo: AFP
French first lady Brigitte Macron delivers a speech during the closing of the Pieces Jaunes (Yellow Coins) fundraising operation in Nice on February 4. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

France’s first lady Brigitte Macron sues over transgender claims as next election looms

  • Two women, a self-proclaimed spiritual medium and an independent journalist, are accused of spreading rumours that the president’s wife is transgender
  • This isn’t the first time the couple has been targeted by speculation on gender or orientation – Emmanuel Macron denied he was gay during his 2017 campaign

Topic |   Emmanuel Macron
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:43am, 19 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
French first lady Brigitte Macron delivers a speech during the closing of the Pieces Jaunes (Yellow Coins) fundraising operation in Nice on February 4. Photo: AFP
French first lady Brigitte Macron delivers a speech during the closing of the Pieces Jaunes (Yellow Coins) fundraising operation in Nice on February 4. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE