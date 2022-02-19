The roof of the O2 arena seen damaged by wind, as a red weather warning was issued in London on Friday. Photo: Reuters
At least 9 die, roof ripped off London O2 Arena as northern Europe battered by second major storm in days
- British authorities were forced to take the unusual step of issuing “red’’ weather warnings – indicating a danger to life – for parts of southern England
- Weather system is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany
Topic | Extreme weather
The roof of the O2 arena seen damaged by wind, as a red weather warning was issued in London on Friday. Photo: Reuters