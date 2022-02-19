Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday. Photo: dpa
Nato chief says Russia and China seeking to ‘rewrite international rule book’
- Jens Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference that Moscow and Beijing are ‘attempting to impose their own authoritarian models of governance’
- The West has accused Russia of using the threat to invade Ukraine to demand a halt to Nato expansion
Topic | Russia
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday. Photo: dpa