Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday. Photo: dpa
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday. Photo: dpa
Russia
World /  Europe

Nato chief says Russia and China seeking to ‘rewrite international rule book’

  • Jens Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference that Moscow and Beijing are ‘attempting to impose their own authoritarian models of governance’
  • The West has accused Russia of using the threat to invade Ukraine to demand a halt to Nato expansion

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:10pm, 19 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday. Photo: dpa
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE