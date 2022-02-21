Credit Suisse accounts have been leaked to the media. Photo: AP
Credit Suisse: ‘Criminal and corrupt’ clients among 30,000 account details leaked
- The bank giant’s leaked data revealed information about more than 30,000 accounts with a total of US$100 billion, according to European media
- Data included the accounts of ‘corrupt autocrats, suspected war criminals, human traffickers, drug dealers and other criminals’
Topic | Switzerland
Credit Suisse accounts have been leaked to the media. Photo: AP