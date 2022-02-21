Ukrainian civilians get basic weapon and first aid training amid soaring tensions with Russia. Photo: AFP
US plans to cut ties with targeted Russian banks if Ukraine is invaded, sources say
- US eyeing measures that would cut ties between targeted Russian banks and US banks that enable international payments
- Russia has amassed upwards of 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, but has denied plans to launch an attack
