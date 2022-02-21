A man and child protect themselves from tear gas during clashes with police at a refugee camp in Greece in 2019. Photo: AFP
Refugee rights abuses on Europe’s borders risk becoming ‘normalised’, UN official warns
- ‘A disturbing pattern of threats, intimidation, violence and humiliation’ towards refugees has emerged across Europe, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said
- European states have mostly failed to investigate reports of abuses and were instead busy erecting walls and fences along their borders, he said
