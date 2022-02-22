The United States evacuated State Department personnel and embassy operations from Ukraine to Poland on Monday, amid fears that security conditions could deteriorate following Russian President Vladimir Putin ’s recognition of two separatist regions in the eastern part of the country. The US officials were expected to remain at a hotel just over the border with Poland, though they could return to Ukraine as soon as Tuesday if the State Department determines that the security situation has stabilised. “For security reasons, Department of State personnel currently in Lviv will spend the night in Poland,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. The move comes just over a week after the US relocated its embassy in Kyiv to Lviv, citing the “dramatic acceleration” in the build-up of Russia’s forces on the border. The move of the small contingent of American diplomats still in Ukraine comes after the US had already relocated its embassy from the capital of Kyiv to the western city of Lviv. President Joe Biden warned Friday that US intelligence indicated Russia could launch an assault on the capital city, and the State Department for weeks has encouraged American citizens to depart the country before an outbreak of hostilities. A White House spokesman declined to comment, while Russia has denied it intends to invade Ukraine. Earlier Monday, Putin announced he could deploy “peacekeeping” forces to the breakaway regions . Embassy and consular activities will continue from Poland and the move is not intended to signal any shift in US support for Ukraine, according to two of the US officials. The US alerted high-ranking officials in Ukraine before pulling out its embassy staff, and consulted allies who also operate diplomatic facilities in the country. Several other countries have moved their embassies and issued travel alerts warning their citizens not to travel to Ukraine, following US assessments that Russia could be planning to invade imminently. TikTok restores Russian media account after government intervention: report There is hope that the move will compel Americans who remain in the country to get out as quickly as possible, one of the officials said. The move underscores concern that Russian operations in Ukraine may not discriminate between and civilian targets. The flurry of activity and last-minute diplomacy comes as Putin signed a decree Monday officially recognising two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine, a move that likely torpedoes European-mediated peace talks and further escalates tensions with the West. US plans to cut ties with Russian banks if Ukraine is invaded: sources Following Putin’s move, Biden issued an executive order saying Russia’s recognition of breakaway regions in Ukraine “contradicts Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements and further threatens the peace, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine”. The order will allow Biden to issue new sanctions targeting Russian-backed separatists in the region with financial penalties and travel restrictions. A senior administration official said the US would announce additional penalties - likely to include sanctions - on Tuesday. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse