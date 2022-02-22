The closed US embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
US orders personnel out of Ukraine after Russia sends troops to breakaway regions

  • US personnel sent to Poland for ‘security reasons’: Secretary of State Antony Blinken
  • The move comes just over a week after the US relocated its embassy in Kyiv to Lviv

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:26am, 22 Feb, 2022

