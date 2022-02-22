Militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic take part in shooting drills at a range on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
The flashpoint Ukraine separatist regions Russia recognises as independent

  • Russia’s Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two rebel-held areas of Ukraine on Monday
  • Ukraine has been fighting Moscow-backed rebels in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:13pm, 22 Feb, 2022

