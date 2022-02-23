Gary Brooker performs on stage during Music For The Marsden at The O2 Arena in London in March 2020. Photo: TNS
Procol Harum’s Gary Brooker, who co-wrote Whiter Shade of Pale, dies at 76
- The song launched the Summer of Love in 1967, and captivated a generation with its psychedelic lyrics and melancholy tone
- The singer-songwriter, who led Procol Harum throughout its 55-year-history, had been receiving treatment for cancer and died at home
