Nord Stream 2 is a 1,230km-long natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, running from Russia to Germany’s Baltic coast. Photo: dpa
Explainer |
Ukraine crisis: what is Nord Stream 2, Russia’s contentious gas pipeline?
- Germany halts controversial Russian pipeline project after Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine
- Running from Russia to Germany, the 1,200km underwater Nord Stream 2 was meant to boost Europe’s access to relatively cheap natural gas
Topic | Ukraine
