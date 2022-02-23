Commuters in London. Britain this week announced it would scrap all remaining Covid-19 restrictions, including the requirement for people with the illness to self-isolate. Photo: EPA
New Covid-19 cases fall for the third week globally, WHO says as deaths also drop
- New reported Covid-19 cases fell 21 per cent in the last week, WHO says
- Omicron remains the overwhelmingly dominant variant worldwide
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
