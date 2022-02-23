Emma Raducanu celebrates a point during a tournament in Mexico on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Emma Raducanu stalker who stole her dad’s shoe as a ‘souvenir’ handed 5-year restraining order by UK court
- Amrit Magar, 35, walked some 23 miles across London to the home of British tennis star on three separate occasions, the court heard
- He told officers he had been ‘drawn’ to the 19-year-old by her US Open victory and had taken her dad’s trainer believing it belonged to her as a ‘souvenir’
Topic | Britain
