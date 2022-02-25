The UK has a reputation as a hub for money laundering - particularly ‘laundromat London’. Photo: Bloomberg
The UK has a reputation as a hub for money laundering - particularly ‘laundromat London’. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain
World /  Europe

Push in UK for crackdown on ‘£12 companies’ and their mystery backers

  • Campaigners and MPs push for changes to UK company registrations, which cost £12 without need for proof of identity
  • In one case, a flat in an England town was listed as the address for hundreds of UK company registrations with China links

Topic |   Britain
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 12:57pm, 25 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The UK has a reputation as a hub for money laundering - particularly ‘laundromat London’. Photo: Bloomberg
The UK has a reputation as a hub for money laundering - particularly ‘laundromat London’. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE