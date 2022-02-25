The UK has a reputation as a hub for money laundering - particularly ‘laundromat London’. Photo: Bloomberg
Push in UK for crackdown on ‘£12 companies’ and their mystery backers
- Campaigners and MPs push for changes to UK company registrations, which cost £12 without need for proof of identity
- In one case, a flat in an England town was listed as the address for hundreds of UK company registrations with China links
Topic | Britain
