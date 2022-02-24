Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address announcing the start of the military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Russia accuses West of turning blind eye to what it calls ‘genocide’ in eastern Ukraine

  • Russian embassy in China releases statement listing what it describes as ‘evidence of crimes’ in Luhansk and Donetsk
  • President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the two regions on Thursday, after earlier declaring them ‘independent states’

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 10:53pm, 24 Feb, 2022

