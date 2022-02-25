US President Joe Biden, in an address Thursday after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said “we will make sure that Putin will be a pariah on the international stage”. Photo: AFP
‘Putin chose this war,’ Biden says, outlining measures US plans against Russian assets
- ‘Putin’s aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly, economically and strategically,’ the US president vows
- Washington will freeze all Russian assets in the US, restrict technology exports and sanction the Russian president and the oligarchs who back him
Topic | Ukraine
