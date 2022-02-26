Belgravia’s Eaton Square also known as Red Square by Russian residents in London. Photo: EPA
Belgravia’s Eaton Square also known as Red Square by Russian residents in London. Photo: EPA
Britain
World /  Europe

Ukraine crisis: UK clampdown on Russian owners of luxury London property in wake of invasion

  • Boris Johnson to target ‘Russian assets hidden in the UK’ so that ‘oligarchs in London have nowhere to hide’ as sanctions go ahead because of conflict
  • UK capital dubbed ‘Londongrad’ because of all the property owned by Russians – 1,200 per cent increase since 2010 – topped only by Taiwan and mainland China

Topic |   Britain
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:16am, 26 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Belgravia’s Eaton Square also known as Red Square by Russian residents in London. Photo: EPA
Belgravia’s Eaton Square also known as Red Square by Russian residents in London. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE