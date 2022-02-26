Russian newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, told not to use words ‘invasion’ and ‘assault’ when reporting on Ukraine crisis. Photo: AP
Ukraine: Russia bans ‘invasion’ and ‘assault’ in media coverage of crisis

  • Moscow watchdog accused some media outlets of spreading ‘unreliable socially significant untrue information’ about the shelling of Ukraine by Russia
  • They included the country’s top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, whose editor Dmitry Muratov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:54pm, 26 Feb, 2022

