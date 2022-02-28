Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks before meeting members of the Ukrainian community at the Cathedral of the Holy Family in central London on February 27. Photo: AFP
Ukraine invasion: Johnson says immediate family members to be able to join Ukrainians in UK
- The move comes after Johnson’s government faced intense criticism over failing to relax the visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals last week
- Number 10 also announced that a further £40 million of humanitarian aid will be sent to Ukraine to help aid agencies provide necessities and medical supplies in Ukraine
