Young cancer patients with a sheet of paper with the words “Stop War” in a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: AP
Ukraine crisis: Sick children treated in hospital basement to escape shelling
- ‘These children suffer more because they need to stay alive to fight with the cancer, and this fight cannot wait’
- Staff at Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv singing songs, playing games to boost morale; birthdays have even been celebrated in the basement
