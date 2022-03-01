The late Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. His granddaughter has criticised Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images
Ukraine: Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s granddaughter ‘embarrassed’ by Putin’s ‘outrageous, despicable’ invasion

  • Nina Khrushcheva, born and raised in Moscow, is a professor of international affairs in New York
  • ‘Khrushchev restored Kyiv after World War II so was very loving towards that city.....and now it’s being bombed by another leader of Russia’

Updated: 10:29pm, 1 Mar, 2022

