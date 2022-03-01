Kateryna Suharokova kisses her newborn son Makar in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: AP
Ukraine invasion: UN seeks US$1.7 billion for urgent humanitarian aid
- UN estimates 12 million people in Ukraine and more than four million Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring nations will need assistance
- ‘This is the darkest hour for the people of Ukraine’ said UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths; ‘crisis has turned very ugly, very fast’
Topic | Ukraine
