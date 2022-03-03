Spain’s former King Juan Carlos leaves the Notre Dame cathedral in Luxembourg after attending the funeral of the Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg in May 2019. Photo: AP
Spain drops probes into former king Juan Carlos’ wealth
- The investigations over alleged financial wrongdoing had prompted the ex-monarch to leave the country and move to Abu Dhabi
- His potential return to Spain is a highly divisive issue, and his successor, King Felipe VI, has tried to distance himself from his father
Topic | Royalty
