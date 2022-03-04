French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on multiple screens speaking from the Elysee Palace on Wednesday during a televised address on the general situation seven days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Photo: AFP
France’s Emmanuel Macron confirms bid for second term as president
- Russia’s war in Ukraine is likely to eclipse his campaign, but the leader may also get a boost from his prominent role in diplomatic talks
- The crisis has left Macron’s rivals ‘boxing on their own’, while several polls have shown his personal ratings rising
Topic | Emmanuel Macron
