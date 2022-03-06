Members of the “Manif Pour Tous” (Demonstration For All) stand in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France on March 5. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine crisis: European solidarity demonstrations demand end to Russia’s invasion

  • Around 41,600 people demonstrated in 119 protests in towns and cities across France, according to interior ministry estimates
  • One of the largest rallies to demand the withdrawal of Russia’s troops from Ukraine was in Zurich where organisers believed 40,000 people took part

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:10am, 6 Mar, 2022

