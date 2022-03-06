US Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards a military aircraft in Rzeszow, Poland to travel to Moldova on March 5. Photo: AFP
Ukraine crisis: US diplomat Antony Blinken arrives in Moldova amid fears of Russian threat
- Blinken is expected to provide reassurances for the country, which has been fractured by a pro-Moscow breakaway region, Transnistria, on Ukraine’s western border
- Blinken was planning to meet Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu on Sunday
Topic | Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards a military aircraft in Rzeszow, Poland to travel to Moldova on March 5. Photo: AFP