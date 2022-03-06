Ukrainian soldiers ready to reach the front line in Lviv. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine, says UK military head
- His comments contradict British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has said she supports anyone who wants to volunteer
- Meanwhile, UK opposition leader dials down calls for PM Boris Johnson to resign as he says country needs ‘unity’ in the face of Russia’s aggression
Topic | Britain
