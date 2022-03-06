Ukrainian soldiers ready to reach the front line in Lviv. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
‘Unlawful’ for Britons to fight in Ukraine, says UK military head

  • His comments contradict British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has said she supports anyone who wants to volunteer
  • Meanwhile, UK opposition leader dials down calls for PM Boris Johnson to resign as he says country needs ‘unity’ in the face of Russia’s aggression

dpaAgence France-Presse
dpa and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:15pm, 6 Mar, 2022

