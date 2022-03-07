A woman is carried by Ukrainian soldiers while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine on March 6. Photo: AP
Ukraine crisis: Ukraine and Russia to face off at UN World Court over genocide claim
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia’s ‘special military action’ is needed ‘to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide’
- Ukraine’s suit argues that the claim of genocide is untrue, and in any case does not provide legal justification for invasion
