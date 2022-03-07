An anti-war protester displays a placard shaped like a peace sign, calling for an embargo on Russian oil and gas at in Berlin on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine invasion: US and Europe allies weigh banning imports of Russian oil

  • US and European allies explore Russian oil import bans as Western sanctions fail to halt attacks on Ukraine
  • Oil prices have soared over the past week; Americans are by far the world’s heaviest consumers of petrol

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:26pm, 7 Mar, 2022

