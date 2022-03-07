Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, form a line as they approach the border with Poland in Shehyni, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Ukraine invasion: UN says more than 1.5 million flee in ‘fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWII’

  • In just 11 days, hundreds of thousands of people from Ukraine have sought safety in neighbouring countries
  • UN high commissioner for refugees called it the fastest-growing humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:23pm, 7 Mar, 2022

