Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, form a line as they approach the border with Poland in Shehyni, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Ukraine invasion: UN says more than 1.5 million flee in ‘fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWII’
- In just 11 days, hundreds of thousands of people from Ukraine have sought safety in neighbouring countries
- UN high commissioner for refugees called it the fastest-growing humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II
Topic | Ukraine
