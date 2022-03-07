A woman feeds a baby after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. Photo: AP
Ukraine crisis: Russia fails to show for international court hearings in The Hague
- International Court of Justice judge says Russian ambassador to Netherlands ‘indicated his government did not intend to participate’
- Ukraine’s court representative says fact ‘Russia’s seats are empty speaks loudly. They are on battlefield, waging aggressive war against my country’
Topic | Ukraine
A woman feeds a baby after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. Photo: AP