A woman feeds a baby after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. Photo: AP
Ukraine crisis: Russia fails to show for international court hearings in The Hague

  • International Court of Justice judge says Russian ambassador to Netherlands ‘indicated his government did not intend to participate’
  • Ukraine’s court representative says fact ‘Russia’s seats are empty speaks loudly. They are on battlefield, waging aggressive war against my country’

ReutersAgence France-Presse
Updated: 6:32pm, 7 Mar, 2022

