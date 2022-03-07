The dead bodies of people killed by Russian shelling lie covered in the street in the town of Irpin, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AP
The dead bodies of people killed by Russian shelling lie covered in the street in the town of Irpin, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AP
Ukraine
World /  Europe

Ukraine’s blood should not pay for oil and gas, Lithuania tells Blinken

  • Lithuania’s foreign minister urges embargo on Russian energy, saying imports pay for military operation; ‘we cannot pay with blood of Ukraine’
  • Gabrielius Landsbergis meets US Secretary of State during Blinken’s tour of the Baltics, while Lithuanian president warns Putin ‘will not stop in Ukraine’

Topic |   Ukraine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:48pm, 7 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The dead bodies of people killed by Russian shelling lie covered in the street in the town of Irpin, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AP
The dead bodies of people killed by Russian shelling lie covered in the street in the town of Irpin, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE