US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, on Saturday. Kuleba is due to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey this week. Photo; via AP
Ukraine, Russia foreign ministers agree to meet in Turkey
- Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov due to talk in city of Antalya; Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu will also attend
- Ankara, which has good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, has called Russia’s invasion unacceptable but opposes sanctions against Moscow
Topic | Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, on Saturday. Kuleba is due to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey this week. Photo; via AP