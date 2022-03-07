US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, on Saturday. Kuleba is due to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey this week. Photo; via AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, on Saturday. Kuleba is due to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey this week. Photo; via AP
Ukraine
World /  Europe

Ukraine, Russia foreign ministers agree to meet in Turkey

  • Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov due to talk in city of Antalya; Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu will also attend
  • Ankara, which has good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, has called Russia’s invasion unacceptable but opposes sanctions against Moscow

Topic |   Ukraine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:22pm, 7 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, on Saturday. Kuleba is due to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey this week. Photo; via AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, on Saturday. Kuleba is due to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey this week. Photo; via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE