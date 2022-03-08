An elderly lady is carried in a shopping cart after being evacuated from Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Ukraine: Locals, foreign students flee through ‘humanitarian corridors’ but Kyiv says Russia shelled an evacuation route
- Soon after residents including Chinese, Indian students began leaving northern areas, reports of shelling near southeast city of Mariupol
- Russia ‘violating ceasefire’ says Ukraine; Nato says ‘very creditable reports of civilians coming under fire as they try to evacuate’
Topic | Ukraine
An elderly lady is carried in a shopping cart after being evacuated from Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo: AP