A refugee fleeing the conflict in Ukraine smells a bouquet of roses on International Women’s Day, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
‘Best present for every woman on International Women’s Day is, stop the war’
- On global day to celebrate women, many fleeing Ukraine after Russia’s invasion are under immense stress to forge new lives, without their menfolk
- President Zelensky said ‘we usually celebrate this holiday but not today. I can’t when there are so many deaths, grief, suffering and war continues’
Topic | International Women's Day
