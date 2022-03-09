Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receives a standing ovation during his speech to the UK House of Commons on Tuesday. Photo: AFP/PRU
Ukraine invasion: Zelensky calls for Britain to label Russia ‘terrorist state’
- Zelensky asks Britain to increase sanctions pressure, keep Ukrainian skies ‘safe’ in push for no-fly zone
- Plea comes amid dispute over the pace of Britain’s visa programme for Ukrainian refugees and as UK joins US in banning oil imports from Russia
Topic | Ukraine
