Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receives a standing ovation during his speech to the UK House of Commons on Tuesday. Photo: AFP/PRU
Ukraine invasion: Zelensky calls for Britain to label Russia ‘terrorist state’

  • Zelensky asks Britain to increase sanctions pressure, keep Ukrainian skies ‘safe’ in push for no-fly zone
  • Plea comes amid dispute over the pace of Britain’s visa programme for Ukrainian refugees and as UK joins US in banning oil imports from Russia

Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 2:33am, 9 Mar, 2022

