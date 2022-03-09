A photograph of 81-year-old Pjotr Vyerko’s wife, Lidya, who died from skin cancer believed to be caused by the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, on the wall of his home near Kyiv last week. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Chernobyl nuclear plant not sending safety signals; Ukraine doesn’t know radiation levels, says ‘power is cut’

  • International Atomic Energy Agency, UN’s atomic watchdog, says Chernobyl no longer transmitting data to it, voices concern for staff
  • Ukraine says plant ‘fully disconnected from power grid’, also no control over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant which is under Russian control too

ReutersAgence France-Presse
Updated: 8:07pm, 9 Mar, 2022

