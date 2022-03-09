State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell speaks during a news conference about Covid -19 in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2020. Photo: Reuters
Sweden’s architect of controversial Covid-19 strategy joins WHO
- Upon advice of Anders Tegnell, Sweden responded to pandemic in 2020 with policy shunning many of harsh restrictions established elsewhere
- Currently state epidemiologist, Tegnell will become a ‘senior expert’ in group coordinating WHO’s, Unicef’s and vaccine organisation Gavi’s work
