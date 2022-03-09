Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces examine new weapons in Kyiv on Wednesday amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Britain sending more missiles to Ukraine to help resist Russian attack
- Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told parliament ‘everything we do is calibrated not to escalate to a strategic level’
- Missiles being sent are designed to be fired by troops on the ground, targeting helicopters and planes; ‘will help Ukraine defend the skies’
Topic | Ukraine war
