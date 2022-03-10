The Northern Lights are seen behind a mural on the side of a building in Nuuk, Greenland in September. Photo: Reuters
Denmark apologises for taking Greenland children in ‘inhuman’ experiment
- The 22 Inuit victims were separated from their families in 1951 and shipped away to be re-educated as ‘Little Danes’
- The children were never sent back to their relatives and were either adopted by Danish families or sent back to Greenland to be placed in an orphanage
