Ukrainian refugees at a youth Hostel in Calais, northern France. Britain has turned back some Ukrainian refugees at the border because they didn’t have visas. Photo: AP
Ukrainian refugees at a youth Hostel in Calais, northern France. Britain has turned back some Ukrainian refugees at the border because they didn’t have visas. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

‘Border farce’: UK slammed over visa delays for Ukrainians fleeing war

  • Ukrainian civilians seeking refuge in UK held up by ‘delays and bureaucracy’
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson says visa checks needed for security reasons

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:18pm, 10 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian refugees at a youth Hostel in Calais, northern France. Britain has turned back some Ukrainian refugees at the border because they didn’t have visas. Photo: AP
Ukrainian refugees at a youth Hostel in Calais, northern France. Britain has turned back some Ukrainian refugees at the border because they didn’t have visas. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE