Russian prisoners of war are presented to the press by Ukrainian Secret Services (SBU) on March 5 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Russia admits deploying conscripts, some were captured
- Russia admitted deploying conscripts, though stressed it had not been approved by the Kremlin
- Russian forces have become bogged down in parts of Ukraine, yet to take control of key cities
Topic | Ukraine war
