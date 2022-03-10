Russian prisoners of war are presented to the press by Ukrainian Secret Services (SBU) on March 5 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Russia admits deploying conscripts, some were captured

  • Russia admitted deploying conscripts, though stressed it had not been approved by the Kremlin
  • Russian forces have become bogged down in parts of Ukraine, yet to take control of key cities

Agencies

Updated: 2:00pm, 10 Mar, 2022

