A protester in Germany, against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war has raised the risk of an escape of disease-causing pathogens from Ukraine’s labs. Photo: AFP
WHO advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in labs to prevent ‘potential spills’

  • The war in Ukraine has raised the risk of an escape of disease-causing pathogen from its labs should the facilities be damaged
  • Russia claims the US operates a biowarfare lab in Ukraine, an accusation Washington and Kyiv have repeatedly denied

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:29am, 11 Mar, 2022

