T-shirts with photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the ‘Z’ letter displayed at a souvenir shop in downtown Moscow, Russia. Photo: EPA
Ukraine war: Russian Z campaign whips up support for Putin’s ‘special military operation’
- The Russian establishment is increasingly using the letter Z to symbolise its war on Ukraine
- The letter had initially appeared on Russian tanks in Ukraine, hastily painted on the side in white
Topic | Ukraine war
