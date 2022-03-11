T-shirts with photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the ‘Z’ letter displayed at a souvenir shop in downtown Moscow, Russia. Photo: EPA
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Russian Z campaign whips up support for Putin’s ‘special military operation’

  • The Russian establishment is increasingly using the letter Z to symbolise its war on Ukraine
  • The letter had initially appeared on Russian tanks in Ukraine, hastily painted on the side in white

Agencies

Updated: 12:20pm, 11 Mar, 2022

