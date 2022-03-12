An explosion rips through a block of flats in Mariupol, Ukraine, after it was hit by Russian artillery fire on Friday. Photo: AP
Ukraine at ‘turning point’, president says, as war with Russia enters third week
- President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had ‘already reached a strategic turning point’, though it was ‘impossible to say’ how long the war would continue
- Russian forces appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on Kyiv on Saturday as they kept up their bombardment of cities across the country
Topic | Ukraine war
