A sign for the World Health Organization at the entrance of its headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
A sign for the World Health Organization at the entrance of its headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: WHO discusses how, when to declare Covid-19 emergency over

  • Discussions are focusing on what conditions would eventually signal the end of the public health emergency the WHO declared on January 30, 2020
  • Such a declaration would be a meaningful symbolic step, and add momentum to the rollback of many pandemic-era public health policies

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:27pm, 12 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A sign for the World Health Organization at the entrance of its headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
A sign for the World Health Organization at the entrance of its headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE