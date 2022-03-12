A sign for the World Health Organization at the entrance of its headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Coronavirus: WHO discusses how, when to declare Covid-19 emergency over
- Discussions are focusing on what conditions would eventually signal the end of the public health emergency the WHO declared on January 30, 2020
- Such a declaration would be a meaningful symbolic step, and add momentum to the rollback of many pandemic-era public health policies
